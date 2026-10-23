Bus torched in Chattogram after it rams autorickshaw, killing 2

Two autorickshaw passengers have been killed after the vehicle was rammed by a bus in Chattogram.

The accident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in Satkania’s Nayakhal around 8pm on Friday. Afterwards, protesters blocked the road and set the bus on fire, police said.

The incident brought traffic to a standstill on the road for about an hour and a half.

Nurul Absar, chief of Dohazari Highway Police Station, said: “Traffic began moving normally around 9:30pm after police went to the scene and removed the protesters from the road.”

Locals said that a bus headed from Satkania’s Keranihat to Chattogram City veered out of control in Nayakhal and rammed a parked motorcycle and an autorickshaw. The passengers on the autorickshaw were seriously injured in the crash.