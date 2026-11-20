4 of family die in Ramu as train crashes into autorickshaw

Two children are among four autorickshaw passengers killed after a train hit their vehicle in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu Upazila. All four are members of the same family. Three others were injured. Two of them, including a child, are in critical condition.

The incident took place at the Katirmatha Rail Crossing of the Upazila around 3:30pm on Friday, said Ramu Police chief AK Fazlul Haque.

The dead have been identified as Sajjad Hossain Rubel, 27, his sister Kashifa Jannat, 20, Rubel's six-month-old daughter Mashrufa, and Kashifa's two-year-old son Sahil.

The injured are Rubel's wife Tania, 20, Kashifa's husband Shakil, and Kashifa's 11-month-old daughter Ayat.

Tania has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Ayat has been sent to Chattogram for advanced treatment. Autorickshaw driver Joynal Abedin is also undergoing treatment.

Md Farukh, a relative of the dead, said the family were on their way to visit relatives in Umkhali of the Upazila after Friday prayers. While crossing the railway tracks, a train rammed the autorickshaw carrying them, crushing it.

Joynal Abedin, station master of Cox's Bazar Iconic Railway Station, said that the autorickshaw was crushed after being hit by a Parjatak Express train on its way from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar.