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Mongla Port will become economic hub once upgraded, says PM Tarique

The government also plans to expand gas supplies to revive industries in the Khulna region

Mongla Port will become economic hub once upgraded, says PM Tarique

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 01:55 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 01:55 PM

Prime Minister Tarique has said modernising Mongla Port will turn it into a potential economic hub for southwestern Bangladesh, expanding trade, investment and employment opportunities.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for a port expansion project in Mongla on Thursday, Tarique said the port could drive economic activity across Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Jashore.

He said the government plans to improve road links between Panchagarh and Mongla, expand the port's supply chain and improve freight transport.

Developing Khan Jahan Ali Airport is another government priority, the prime minister said, adding that energy and food security are important under the current global conditions.

Mongla Port could strengthen the country's economic security by handling imports of fuel, fertiliser, food grains and industrial raw materials, as well as exports of locally made goods.

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The initiative would support industry and trade, create jobs for young people, build investor confidence and promote balanced regional development, Tarique said.

He thanked the Chinese government for its continued support for Bangladesh's infrastructure and trade development.

Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said Tarique laid the foundation stone around 11:15am for a Tk 40.68 billion project to build two container jetties and related infrastructure.

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Once completed, container trains will be able to travel directly from the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot in Dhaka to Mongla Port, Rony said.

The modernisation project includes a container terminal, yards and upgraded cargo-handling facilities.

Tarique said timely completion could transform the regional economy and create new opportunities across the country.

He said the project's success would depend on better port services, lower transport times and costs, more investment and jobs, and environmental protection.

The prime minister called for pollution control, safe ship-waste management, climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy use, fire safety and stronger emergency response capacity.

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The government aims to turn Bangladesh into a $1 trillion economy by 2030, prioritising investment, industrialisation, export diversification, energy and food security, and skills development, he said.

He invited international investors, development partners and expatriate Bangladeshis to invest, pledging a business-friendly environment, simpler services, reliable infrastructure and consistent policies.

Tarique also stressed the need to maintain the port's navigability, ensure safe ship movement and offer competitive services to attract international shipping companies.

The government is working to bring gas to the region to revive industries in the Khulna area, he said.

He later planted an almond tree at the port.

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