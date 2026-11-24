Bangladesh Bank rolls out roadmap to restore public confidence in banks

Bangladesh Bank has outlined a comprehensive reform initiative aimed at restoring stability, good governance, and public trust in the banking sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank said this programme is expected to strengthen the financial foundation of banks over the next four years, instill discipline in loan management, and enhance the capacity to prevent a recurrence of the current crisis.

Bangladesh Bank has reassured the public that it is pursuing a “coordinated and well-planned reform agenda” amid recent negative narratives and misleading information about the country's banking sector, the statement added.

The main objectives of this initiative are to identify existing weaknesses in the banking sector, address them systematically and build a more transparent, accountable and stable banking system.

It has outlined a four-phase approach for implementing these reforms.

Asset Quality Review

Bangladesh Bank is conducting an asset quality review using internationally recognised methods to assess the financial condition of the banking sector, particularly struggling banks.

The review, nearing completion, has revealed the extent of longstanding irregularities, poor loan management and deteriorating asset quality.

The central bank said recent changes in financial indicators, including non-performing loans (NPLs), reflect accumulated weaknesses rather than developments of only the past two years.

To protect depositors and ensure uninterrupted banking operations, Bangladesh Bank has provided emergency liquidity support and guarantees to banks facing temporary liquidity crises.

Strengthening Governance and Accountability

The central bank has taken administrative measures to improve governance and institutional accountability at struggling banks.

These include restructuring boards of directors, appointing independent and qualified directors, and replacing managing directors or chief executives where necessary.

Recovery and Structural Reform

Bank-specific recovery and restructuring plans have been formulated to address vulnerabilities and restore financial viability.

These include recapitalisation, financial and institutional restructuring, stronger corporate governance, and measures to manage legacy NPLs and high-risk assets.

The plans will be implemented in phases over the next four years to strengthen banks’ financial foundations, improve loan management and prevent similar crises from recurring.

Building Long-term Resilience and Public Confidence

Bangladesh Bank is pursuing broader reforms to strengthen deposit protection, recover defaulted loans, improve credit disbursement and risk management, and introduce necessary policy and structural changes.

Emergency support measures will be gradually phased out as conditions normalise, the statement said.

The central bank expects the four-year reform programme to establish a more stable, transparent and accountable financial sector, strengthen public confidence and support macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic growth.

It stressed that pragmatic reforms, effective supervision, good governance and cooperation among stakeholders are essential to addressing the sector's challenges.

Protecting depositors, maintaining banking operations and ensuring financial stability will remain its priorities.

The statement also urged the public not to be misled by rumours or unverified information and to rely on the central bank's official announcements and sources.