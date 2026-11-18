Rupert Lowe says he ‘could not care less’ about Bangladesh, calls for ‘deportation’

British MP Rupert Lowe has said he “could not care less” about Bangladeshis and called for their “deportation” in a Facebook post following a clash between the Bangladeshi community members in London.

“I really could not care less about these Bangladeshis, or indeed Bangladesh at all. Deport the lot,” he wrote on Tuesday.

In the post, he described Bangladeshi men fighting on the streets of Romford over what he called “some nonsense political dispute” between the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh.

Lowe represents Great Yarmouth in the UK House of Commons. He was elected in July 2024 and is currently affiliated with Restore Britain, according to the official Parliament website.

The post follows reported violence during a reception and interactive session organised by the British-Bangladeshi community in Romford on Monday for NCP convenor Nahid Islam, who is visiting the UK.

According to media reports, Awami League activists protested outside Mayfair Hall while the event was under way.

Some guests were allegedly attacked with eggs and water bottles, while others were assaulted.

Four people sustained serious head injuries during a subsequent clash between the two groups.

London police intervened to bring the situation under control, using baton charges.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the reported violence, describing it as acts of intimidation against Nahid and members of the Bangladeshi community.

The ministry urged British authorities to investigate the incident, identify those responsible and bring them to justice under British law.