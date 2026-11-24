Tottenham Hotspur's highly-rated teenage midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett has signed a new contract with the north London side, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who joined Spurs from hometown club Luton Town at under-10 level, marked his first league start with a goal and assist in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town.

The teenager also became Spurs' youngest league scorer since Wales great Gareth Bale.

An England Under-19 international, Williams-Barnett has emerged as one of the most promising of Spurs' academy graduates.

"Everyone can see how technically gifted Luca is on the pitch, but I also love his calmness and decision-making under pressure," Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi said in a statement.

"The best players have confidence on the pitch and humility off it. There is still plenty of room for Luca to improve, and I know he will continue to work hard every day to be the best version of himself".

Spurs did not disclose the length of the contract.

"This is a special moment for me and my family, and one I have worked really hard to reach. But this is only the start...," Williams-Barnett said.

"The club has trusted and believed in me, now I'm ready to repay that".

Spurs are 10th in the league with 15 points from 11 matches and visit 18th-placed Sunderland on Sunday.