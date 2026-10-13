Turning to ChatGPT for relationship advice could push couples further apart, experts say

As more people turn to artificial intelligence chatbots for emotional support and relationship advice, experts are warning that the technology can deepen conflicts and undermine trust between partners, according to The Independent.

The practice, sometimes called “dry chatting”, involves using AI to rehearse sensitive conversations or seek advice before addressing an issue with another person.

While this can help people manage their emotions or refine the tone of a message, therapists say problems arise when chatbots are treated as neutral judges.

Elinor Harvey, a psychotherapist and clinical director at the Relationship Therapy Practice, told the newspaper that she had seen a sharp increase in clients referring to AI in discussions about personal relationships over the past six months.

Steven Buchwald, managing director of Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, said chatbots could sound authoritative despite lacking the full history of a relationship or the perspectives of both partners.

He warned that asking AI to decide who is right in an argument can offer temporary reassurance while making reconciliation more difficult.

Instead, he advised users to ask reflective questions about what they might be missing and how they could express their feelings without assuming the other person’s motives.

The Independent also highlights the risks of quoting chatbot responses during disagreements.

Psychotherapists say using AI-generated advice as evidence against a partner can create a two-against-one dynamic, leaving the other person feeling attacked rather than encouraging both sides to resolve the problem.

Another concern is “sycophancy”, the tendency of AI systems to agree with or flatter users.

The report cited a March study by Stanford researchers that found the 11 leading large language models tested were nearly 50 percent more sycophantic than humans when responding to interpersonal dilemmas.

Experts also caution against uploading private messages without the sender’s consent.

Buchwald said this could breach trust, while AI systems may misinterpret exchanges because they lack context about humour, circumstances and the people involved.

The Independent notes that even when chatbots are not used to win arguments, turning to them instead of a partner can create emotional distance.

Experts say AI may help with reflection and communication, but it should not replace direct conversations or professional support when relationships are in difficulty.

Couples relying on AI to solve their problems risk losing faith in their own ability to communicate and keep their relationships together.