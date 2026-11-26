Toufique Imrose Khalidi never saw journalism as merely a profession. He regarded it as a responsibility, believing that questioning those in power was central to the journalist’s duty, his son Raad Sharar Khalidi has said.

Remembering bdnews24.com’s late editor-in-chief, Raad said his father’s commitment to that belief came at a considerable cost, but he never gave up on the idea of an independent newsroom.

“To me, he was first and foremost not an editor, not the head of an organisation, not even a well-known journalist. He was simply my father,” Raad said.

He was speaking at a memorial organised by the bdnews24.com family, titled “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, at Bangla Academy on Thursday.

As a son, he remembered Khalidi as a man driven by curiosity. Nothing was too small to catch his attention, whether politics, technology, a new film or something unrelated to his work.

“Sometimes, our most important conversations would revolve around our favourite football team, Arsenal. When talking to him, I often felt he loved asking questions more than giving answers,” he said.

Raad believed that curiosity was what kept his father so deeply engaged with journalism for so long. Khalidi was endlessly interested in people, the country, changes around the world, the direction of technology and the future of journalism.

His absence, Raad said, had left the family with an immense void. It was the ordinary moments that they missed most: a phone call, a question, a sudden comment about a news story or being called over to look at something.

“But if I remember him only as a father, a major part of his life would remain unspoken,” he said. “He had another family. That family was journalism, and a large part of it was bdnews24.com.”

Khalidi believed it was a journalist’s responsibility to question those in power, verify information, present events as truthfully and impartially as possible, and, above all, defend press freedom, Raad said.

“That belief came at a price. There was pressure, there were threats, demands to take down reports, lawsuits and the closure of the website. But through all of it, he never compromised on one thing: the idea of an independent newsroom,” he said.

Khalidi wanted to build an organisation where journalists could work freely and news remained at the centre of decision-making. Holding on to that conviction for two decades was no easy task, Raad said.

He said his father loved bdnews24.com like a child, rejoicing in its successes, worrying about its problems and thinking constantly about its future. Above all, he trusted the colleagues who had stood by the organisation over the years.

London, a city deeply woven into Khalidi’s life, also held many of his memories. He spent a significant part of his life there and died in the city, Raad said.

After his father's death, Raad found himself taking on a responsibility he had never imagined preparing for.

Returning to Bangladesh and walking into the bdnews24.com office for the first time, he was unsure how colleagues would receive him, knowing that many had worked with his father for 20 years or longer.

“But in that difficult and uncertain time, I received something I will never forget,” he said.

Raad acknowledged that no one could take his father's place, and said he was not trying to do so. What could endure, however, were the beliefs, culture, standards and ideals Khalidi had built into the organisation.

“That is now our responsibility. We want bdnews24.com to move forward carrying the beliefs, culture and standards of Toufique Imrose Khalidi,” he said.