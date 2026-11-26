Senior journalist Muzzammil Husain Monju once watched Toufique Imrose Khalidi begin his journey in print journalism. Years later, the senior journalist found himself urging a new generation to follow the example set by his former colleague.

Muzzammil, who was then in charge of the news desk at Prothom Alo, had initially expected to mentor Khalidi, who was just starting out in print journalism.

But as Khalidi went on to work at The Daily Star, The Financial Express and the BBC, their relationship evolved in ways Muzzammil had not anticipated.

“Initially, he wanted to learn from me. But eventually, I found that I was learning from him,” Muzzammil recalled.

The two grew close, with Khalidi regularly inviting Muzzammil to gatherings at his office and home. Their friendship also gave Muzzammil a chance to observe the qualities that would distinguish Khalidi as an editor and journalist.

Muzzammil was speaking at a memorial organised by the bdnews24.com family, titled “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, at Bangla Academy on Thursday.

“He understood the professional aspects of journalism, its objectivity, commitment and responsibility,” Muzzammil said.

Khalidi's premature death, he added, had left a major void in the profession. His career, however, offered lessons for young journalists, particularly in maintaining professional integrity and staying committed to the job under pressure.

Muzzammil recalled the obstacles Khalidi faced during a turbulent political period, including an Anti-Corruption Commission case over an investment of Tk 500mn in the development of bdnews24.com. The case dragged on for five years.

“I sometimes went to see him and listen to what he had to say. As colleagues, all we could do was condemn the case and stand beside him,” he said.

Muzzammil described the proceedings as harassment, saying the ACC had failed to prove its allegations even after five years. Yet Khalidi never compromised or sought anyone's sympathy.

“He never compromised. He never asked anyone for sympathy,” Muzzammil said.

He also recalled Khalidi's article, “All for Journalism!”, which explored how a journalist could come under attack simply for doing the job.

At a time when press freedom and freedom of expression face serious challenges, Muzzammil said, journalists must be prepared to withstand such pressure rather than abandon their principles.

“You may do nothing but journalism, and still come under attack. Journalists must be prepared to take on that challenge too,” he said.