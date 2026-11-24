President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon lawyers to “remain united” to protect democracy and the rule of law.

He made the call when a 14-member delegation from the Supreme Court Bar Association met with him at the Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

According to the President's Office, the delegation was led by the association’s President Mahbub Uddin Khokon and General Secretary Mohammad Ali.

The president said, “Democracy is not a matter of a single day, it must be continuously practiced and safeguarded. Everyone must play a responsible role in protecting Bangladesh’s democratic system.

“Alongside ensuring the independence of the judiciary, democracy must be institutionalised. There should be no rift between the judiciary and the administration.”

The leaders of the Bar Association highlighted the backlog of cases, stemming from a shortage of judges across both divisions of the Supreme Court, along with different concerns and demands regarding facilities for lawyers.

The president assured the delegation that he would inform the relevant authorities to help address these issues.

He recalled the support and camaraderie he received from lawyers throughout his political career, particularly during the different stages of the struggle against autocracy.

Addressing the lawyers, he said: “Lawyers can play a pivotal role in bringing about significant change.

“You must remain steadfast in upholding the rule of law and democracy, while maintaining professionalism and a spirit of service.”