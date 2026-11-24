Former Dhaka North councillor gets 10 years for illicit wealth, hiding assets

Former Dhaka North City Corporation councillor Kazi Zahirul Islam Manik has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for amassing wealth beyond means and concealing asset information.

Dhaka Special Judges’ Court Judge Nure Alam Bhuiyan handed down the verdict on Tuesday.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Prosecutor Mariam Lucky said Manik was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Tk 5.89 million for acquiring wealth beyond his known sources of income.

He received another three years and a Tk 20,000 fine for concealing asset information. Failure to pay the fine will mean three more months in jail.

Under the new ACC law, the sentences will run consecutively, bringing his total prison term to 10 years, Lucky said.

The court also ordered the confiscation of Tk 5.89 million in favour of the state and issued an arrest warrant for Manik, who remains on the run.

According to the case statement, Manik submitted his wealth statement on Nov 2, 2023, in response to an ACC notice.

He concealed assets worth Tk 7.2 million and failed to account for another Tk 9.82 million in wealth beyond his known income.

ACC official Md Zakir Hossain filed the case on Mar 6, 2025. After completing the investigation, the agency submitted a charge sheet on Feb 18 this year.

The court framed charges on Jul 29 and delivered the verdict after recording testimony from five witnesses and hearing arguments.