Malaysia to continue working with Myanmar on refugee repatriation, PM says after genocide ruling

Rohingya refugees attend a rally addressed by United Nations General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman, following the International Court of Justice verdict that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov 20, 2026, REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees attend a rally addressed by United Nations General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman, following the International Court of Justice verdict that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov 20, 2026, REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Malaysia will continue engaging with Myanmar's military-backed government on repatriating refugees, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, after a ruling by the UN's top court last week that a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar security forces on the Rohingya ethnic minority amounted to genocide.

Anwar said his engagements with Myanmar's former junta chief-turned-President Min Aung Hlaing were part of efforts to safeguard Malaysia's interests and were in line with the ruling by the International Court of Justice, which was "to guarantee a safe and dignified return" for those fleeing persecution.

Malaysia hosted Min Aung Hlaing last month as the two countries worked to repatriate thousands of Myanmar nationals, despite criticism from rights groups that the move risked legitimising Myanmar's government and posed dangers for those being returned amid an ongoing civil war.

Anwar acknowledged that many asylum-seekers in Malaysia were "victims of atrocities carried out by the Myanmar regime", but said the country could no longer afford to host refugees. Efforts to resettle them in third countries had also failed.

"Has inviting the president of Myanmar to Malaysia helped solve the problem? The answer is yes," he told parliament, adding that Myanmar authorities had assured him that anyone sent back would not be harmed.

Malaysia had not abandoned its principles of upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar, he said, adding that his government remained supportive of a peace plan brokered between Myanmar's military and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN.

Turkiye Not Ready to Accept Rohingya Refugees, Anwar Says

Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated by the presence of refugees in the country, saying that hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk.

As of August, there were 225,740 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia, around 90 percent of whom were from Myanmar, according to the agency's data.

Malaysia has sent back more than 10,000 Myanmar nationals since January, though it was unclear whether any Rohingya were among those returned.

Malaysia plans to send back another 1,500 Myanmar nationals on three navy vessels sent by Myanmar on Dec 6 and 7, Anwar said.

In a related matter, Anwar said Turkiye was not ready to consider Malaysia's request to resettle Rohingya refugees, days after Ankara denied it would take in around 10,000 currently living in the Southeast Asian country.

Malaysia had said on Friday that it would resettle the refugees in Turkiye through a skills training programme, but the announcement was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook page without explanation.

Ahmad Zahid had made the request as part of Malaysia's efforts to reduce the number of refugees in the country, Anwar said. But Turkiye declined as it was already hosting around 4 million refugees from other countries.

"The Turkish side has stated firmly that because they already have many responsibilities, they are not ready," he said.