ICJ verdict marks new chapter in justice, Khalilur says at Rohingya camp

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has described the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the genocide case against Myanmar over the persecution of the Rohingya people as a new chapter in justice.

UN General Assembly President Khalilur said, “The International Court of Justice has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya community. For the first time in the history of this court, a state has been held responsible for genocide.”

He made the remarks during a visit to a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya on Friday, a day after the ICJ delivered its historic verdict on Thursday.

He arrived at the football ground of Rohingya Camp No. 4 in Ukhiya around 8:45am. Rohingya refugees had started gathering there as early as 8am.

The football ground was packed with people, who applauded to express their gratitude as Khalilur arrived.

[Updates to follow]