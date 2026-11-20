Bangladesh calls for swift enforcement of ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide

Bangladesh has called on the international community to ensure the “swift and effective” implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya population.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir made the appeal at a press conference on Friday as Dhaka formally responded to the judgment.

He said the ruling could help pave the way for Bangladesh to be relieved of the burden of hosting nearly 1.2 million Rohingya refugees.

Reaffirming Bangladesh's position that repatriation remains the only viable solution to the crisis, Kobir stressed the need for the refugees' swift and sustainable return to their homeland in Myanmar.

“Bangladesh believes this historic ruling will serve as an important catalyst in facilitating the Rohingya's return to Myanmar,” he said.

Kobir also urged the international community, development partners and donors to maintain humanitarian assistance for displaced Rohingya and local host communities in Bangladesh until repatriation is complete.

On Thursday, the ICJ ruled that Myanmar's security forces had killed thousands of Rohingya, committed widespread sexual violence, subjected children to extreme violence and attacked people fleeing the country.

The court also considered Myanmar's longstanding discriminatory policies against the Rohingya, hate speech, the destruction of villages and other acts that threatened the community's existence.

Under international law, establishing genocide requires more than evidence of mass killings. It must also be shown that the perpetrators intended to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The court found that the only reasonable conclusion from Myanmar's actions was an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population.

It marked the first time the ICJ had held a state directly responsible for committing genocide.

In 2007, the court found Serbia responsible for failing to prevent genocide in Bosnia but did not rule that Serbia itself had committed the crime.

The case centred on allegations of killings, rape, torture and the burning of Rohingya villages during the Myanmar military's so-called clearance operations in Rakhine State in 2017.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh following the crackdown.

The Gambia filed the case against Myanmar at the ICJ on Nov 11, 2019, accusing it of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Eleven other countries joined The Gambia in presenting legal arguments in support of the case.