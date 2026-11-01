Court allows police to question woman seen with Tahsif at Uttara bar in their custody

A Dhaka court has remanded Jerika Tasnim Disha, the young woman who was seen entering and leaving a bar in Uttara with former Air Force officer Tahsif Souri, for four days.

Disha, who was arrested from Dhaka's Kafrul area on Saturday night, was produced before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ripon Hossain's court on Sunday. Tongi River Police Station Inspector Firoz Uddin, investigating officer of the case, applied for her to be remanded for seven days.

After the hearing, the judge granted a four-day remand, said state lawyer Muhammad Shamsuddoha Sumon.

On Saturday, the court had also remanded Tahsif’s friend Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip for four days.

[Update to follow]