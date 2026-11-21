Working, eating and sleeping at the Office via Reuter/Jake Spring

Working, eating and sleeping at the Office via Reuter/Jake Spring

People who eat and sleep later in the day face a significantly higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome, according to The Independent.

Medical researchers at UTHealth Houston studied 87 adults with obesity. They found that participants who stayed up and ate late were far more likely to show traits linked to the condition.

The findings point to a mismatch between daily habits and the body’s internal clock, known as circadian rhythms. Researchers say this disruption alters gut bacteria and weakens the intestinal lining.

Those with late eating and sleeping patterns showed increased signs of "leaky gut". This condition allows toxins, food particles and bacteria to pass into the bloodstream, triggering digestive issues and widespread inflammation, says The Independent.

"We have long recognised the importance of what we eat for metabolic health, but we are increasingly learning that when we eat may also matter," said Dr Faraz Bishehsari, director of the Gastroenterology Research Centre at McGovern Medical School.

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of five risk factors, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar and excess abdominal weight.

Together, these conditions increase the likelihood of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

Researchers also tested ways to strengthen the intestinal barrier.

They found that a healthier diet and probiotics raised levels of beneficial gut bacteria, suggesting new routes to prevent chronic metabolic illness.