Justice Saifur Rahman recalls Khalidi as a brilliant journalist, patriot, fearless voice

Toufique Imrose Khalidi was a brilliant mind and a courageous voice, his friend Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman has said as he paid tribute to the late editor-in-chief and publisher of bdnews24.com.

Speaking at Banani’s Old DOHS playground on Saturday, Justice Saifur recalled their friendship, which began at Dhaka University and endured through years of shared memories in Bangladesh and England.

Khalidi studied English literature while Justice Saifur studied law. Both lived at Salimullah Muslim Hall.

“Toufique was an exceptionally lively and friendly person. Twelve years after graduating from Dhaka University and beginning my professional career, I went to England to study for the Bar, and there I met my friend again,” he said.

“One day, I was walking along the street when Toufique suddenly came up from behind and took my hand. I was startled. From that reunion onwards, we were inseparable. We spent five consecutive years together in England. There was not a single day when I did not speak to Toufique over the phone.”

Justice Saifur recalled visiting Khalidi at Bush House, where he worked as a journalist.

“He was reading the news, and I sat there watching him. In my view, Toufique was one of the finest journalists not only in Bangladesh but also among journalists in Bangladesh and India.

“He was exceptionally intelligent and talented. His lively presence could animate any gathering.”

Khalidi maintained close relationships with people from all walks of life and was deeply patriotic, Justice Saifur said, adding that his friend always thought about the country and spoke in support of the Liberation War and independence.

“Toufique was a courageous voice. He was an immensely dear friend to me. As I remember him now, I have nothing more to say.

“Farewell, my friend. Be well and rest in peace. Goodbye, my friend.”

Khalidi suddenly fell ill on the night of Oct 1 while visiting London privately.

He was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where doctors found that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was pronounced dead at 2:23pm local time the following day.

A funeral prayer was held at Brick Lane Jamme Masjid in East London after midday prayers on Oct 8, attended by former colleagues and members of the local Bangladeshi community.

His body arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

Friends, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects before Khalidi’s funeral prayer. He was buried at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur at 5pm.