The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh’s School of Business has become the first private university business school in Bangladesh to earn South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) accreditation.

The three-year award from the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia runs from Nov 17, 2026 to Nov 17, 2029 and covers its BBA, MBA and EMBA programmes, the university said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shamsad Mortuza called the achievement a proud moment that strengthens students’ qualifications and regional standing, noting that overseeing the process was among his earliest assignments in the role.

Developed with the European Foundation for Management Development and modelled on EQUIS, SAQS evaluates governance, teaching, research, curriculum relevance and industry links.

It followed a self-assessment report, an international peer review and approval from the SAQS Accreditation Awarding Committee, the statement read.