The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has held an exchange meeting with a visiting delegation of Chinese academics and researchers.

The meeting on Tuesday was to “explore opportunities for mutual cooperation, strengthen institutional relationships, and identify potential areas of academic and research collaboration,” ULAB said in a press release.

“The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening academic ties and fostering greater collaboration among Asian institutions towards building a shared future through knowledge exchange, mutual understanding, innovation and collective development.”

The talks included discussions on student exchange opportunities, joint research initiatives, technological cooperation, and institutional partnerships between the private university in Bangladesh and universities in China.

At the meeting, Prof Shamsad Mortuza, vice chancellor of ULAB, highlighted the university's academic excellence and discussed potential areas of collaboration with Chinese universities. He also emphasised the longstanding historical relationship between Bangladesh and China, the press release said.

Abantee Harun, assistant professor, Department of General Education, and director, Centre for South Asian Studies at ULAB, presented the centre's activities in teaching, dialogue, research, partnerships and public engagement, highlighting opportunities for future collaboration with Chinese institutions.

Prof Lailufar Yasmin discussed Bangladesh–China historical relations and China's potential role in addressing regional challenges, including the Rohingya crisis.

Prof Abdul Mannan of the School of Business highlighted the humanitarian aspects of the Rohingya crisis and possible approaches to addressing the challenges faced by the displaced community.

The Chinese delegates also shared their perspectives.

Rezwan Al Islam Khan, associate professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Director, Centre for Innovation and Technology at ULAB, discussed opportunities for technology-driven research collaboration, particularly in robotics, highlighting China's technological advancements and ULAB's relevant initiatives.

The ULAB delegation also included Prof Jude WR Genilo, pro vice chancellor; Prof Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, treasurer and special advisor to the Board of Trustees; and Lt Col (retired) Md Foyzul Islam, registrar.

The visiting Chinese delegation consisted of Sui Xinmin, professor and director, Center for South Asian Studies, Zhengzhou University; He Hongmei, director and research professor, Institute of South Asia Studies, Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences; Li Mingze, lecturer, Institute of Logistics Science and Engineering, Shanghai Maritime University; Tao Xuezong, professor, College of Transport and Communications, Shanghai Maritime University; Zhang Shulan, professor, School of Political Science and Public Administration, Shandong University; and Li Hongmei, research fellow, Center for South Asian Studies, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS).

“The meeting concluded with an exchange of perspectives on potential areas of mutual interest, paving the way for stronger academic, research and institutional partnerships between ULAB and Chinese higher education and research institutions,” ULAB said.