The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has challenged data presented by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on wage determination in the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, seeking clarification over several aspects of the research.

“They conduct research, but they are not the ones who will propose wages. That is the responsibility of the relevant stakeholders and the wage board. There are some factual issues with the points they raised in their discussion,” BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The association has sent a letter to the chief of the private research organisation, raising questions about household size, the number of income earners, and what it described as the double-counting of housing costs in inflation calculations.

On Nov 18, the CPD held a briefing titled “Fair Wages in the Garment Sector 2026: Key Considerations”, proposing a minimum monthly wage of Tk 18,578 based on inflation and Tk 24,204 for a “dignified, humane standard of living”.

CPD Executive Director Nazneen Ahmed said the discussion should remain within the mentioned range.

Mahmud, however, questioned the research body's decision to suggest specific wage figures.

He said the BGMEA would present its proposal at the next wage board meeting.

“Non-food inflation already accounts for housing rent, which is one of its largest components. But the CPD listed house rent as a separate additional item. This effectively counts housing costs twice. We have sought an explanation,” he said.

Following the formation of the wage board, workers proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.

BGMEA Questions CPD Methodology

In its letter, the BGMEA said the CPD arrived at a household size of four and 1.58 earning members by calculating the median across five research reports.

It questioned the use of the median, arguing that the average would have better reflected the findings across the studies.

It also disputed the CPD's figures on household size and income earners, citing the research organisation's own 2023 survey of garment workers.

The letter referred to the BBS's Socio-Economic and Demographic Survey 2023, which found that the national average household size had fallen from 4.66 in 2004 to 4.35 in 2011 and 3.96 in 2023.

“Given this downward trend in the national average household size, the reported increase in the size of RMG workers' families is difficult to comprehend,” the letter said.

The CPD also used the Tk 12,500 minimum wage set in 2023 as a baseline and adjusted it for inflation to estimate the equivalent wage in 2026, saying workers would need at least Tk 16,351 a month to maintain the same purchasing power.

The BGMEA challenged this calculation, saying annual increments since 2023 had not been considered.