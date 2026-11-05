Forex reserves fall below $30bn after paying $1.64bn in ACU bills

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have slipped below $30 billion after it paid $1.64 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for September and October.

Reserves stood at $29.98 billion on Thursday under the International Monetary Fund’s BPM6 accounting method, while gross reserves were $34.85 billion, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arief Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

A day earlier, BPM6 reserves stood at $31.51 billion and gross reserves at $36.38 billion.

“Remittance inflows and export earnings continue to show a positive trend. Reserves will rise to another level within a few days,” he said.

Reserves crossed $31 billion under BPM6 in June after the Asian Development Bank provided $1 billion in budget support.

A further $667.1 million from the World Bank pushed them above $32 billion, while stronger remittances and exports lifted them past $33 billion on Jul 2.

The ACU settles payments every two months among nine Asian countries.

Bangladesh Bank considers BPM6 reserves immediately usable. Imports cost $8.44 billion in September, according to the latest official figures.

At that rate, reserves could cover three-and-a-half months of imports, above the international benchmark of three months.

Reserves topped $48 billion in August 2021 but fell to $20.48 billion before the Awami League government was ousted.

Russia’s military advancement into Ukraine pushed up fuel and food prices from 2022, raising import costs.

Bangladesh sought an IMF loan as reserves dwindled and began publishing BPM6 figures alongside gross reserves in 2023. The central bank also calculates net reserves but does not release them regularly.

Exports and remittances are key foreign currency sources. Export earnings fell 0.25 percent in fiscal 2025-26, while remittances rose 17.34 percent.

In July-October of fiscal 2026-27, remittances increased 12.10 percent and exports 5.88 percent.