November 06, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Forex reserves fall below $30bn after paying $1.64bn in ACU bills

The central bank says stronger remittances and export earnings will help lift reserves in the coming days

Forex reserves fall below $30bn after paying $1.64bn in ACU bills

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 12:13 AM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 12:13 AM

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have slipped below $30 billion after it paid $1.64 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for September and October.

Reserves stood at $29.98 billion on Thursday under the International Monetary Fund’s BPM6 accounting method, while gross reserves were $34.85 billion, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arief Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

A day earlier, BPM6 reserves stood at $31.51 billion and gross reserves at $36.38 billion.

“Remittance inflows and export earnings continue to show a positive trend. Reserves will rise to another level within a few days,” he said.

Reserves crossed $31 billion under BPM6 in June after the Asian Development Bank provided $1 billion in budget support.

A further $667.1 million from the World Bank pushed them above $32 billion, while stronger remittances and exports lifted them past $33 billion on Jul 2.

The ACU settles payments every two months among nine Asian countries.

Bangladesh Bank considers BPM6 reserves immediately usable. Imports cost $8.44 billion in September, according to the latest official figures.

At that rate, reserves could cover three-and-a-half months of imports, above the international benchmark of three months.

Reserves topped $48 billion in August 2021 but fell to $20.48 billion before the Awami League government was ousted.

Russia’s military advancement into Ukraine pushed up fuel and food prices from 2022, raising import costs.

Bangladesh sought an IMF loan as reserves dwindled and began publishing BPM6 figures alongside gross reserves in 2023. The central bank also calculates net reserves but does not release them regularly.

Exports and remittances are key foreign currency sources. Export earnings fell 0.25 percent in fiscal 2025-26, while remittances rose 17.34 percent.

In July-October of fiscal 2026-27, remittances increased 12.10 percent and exports 5.88 percent.

Related Stories
October remittances rise 12%
October remittances rise 12%
Padma Bank depositors demand repayment roadmap
Padma Bank depositors demand repayment roadmap
Bangladesh’s investment engine is losing steam
Bangladesh’s investment engine is losing steam
Foreign debt hits record $115bn
Foreign debt hits record $115bn
Read More
Brand conviction exposes entertainment industry&#039;s silence
Brand conviction exposes entertainment industry's silence
Nine years on, Osmani Udyan reopens to discontent
Nine years on, Osmani Udyan reopens to discontent
Peaceful marches held across France amid strikes
Peaceful marches held across France amid strikes
Ibrahim strikes off bench as Bangladesh beat Bhutan
Ibrahim strikes off bench as Bangladesh beat Bhutan
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More