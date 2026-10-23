Shops, malls to close at 8pm once again

The government has decided not to extend the special consideration that allowed keeping shopping malls, markets and shops in Dhaka open until 10pm for Durga Puja.

Accordingly, shopping malls, markets and shops will once again close after 8pm from Friday, as per their regular schedule.

On Oct 5, the Power Division extended the opening hours of shops by two hours to 10pm for the Puja holiday.

The shops are usually open from 11am to 8pm.

The government has adjusted the opening hours of shops several times this year as part of power conservation and energy management.