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Bangladeshi group Beatmosphere places 11th in Eurovision Asia debut

The six-member group receives 19 public votes and 16 jury points for its song “Tumi Ele”

Bangladeshi group Beatmosphere places 11th in Eurovision Asia debut
Beatmosphere rehearsing for Bangladesh at Eurovision Song Contest Asia in One Bangkok Forum. Photo: Eurovision Song Contest Asia via Instagram

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 09:59 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 09:59 PM

Bangladesh finished 11th and last in the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia, earning 35 points with its entry “Tumi Ele” on Saturday.

The song was performed by Beatmosphere, a six-member vocal and beatbox group, at the contest in Bangkok, Thailand.

It received 19 points from the public vote and 16 from the jury, Eurovisionworld’s results page shows.

The group performed seventh in the running order. Its members are Ishtiyak Zobayer, Sayed Ahnaf Tahmid, Sidratul Mursalin Bhasha, Mahi Bin Ashraful, Moktadir Dewan and Mahi Hossain Khan.

The Philippines won the inaugural contest, which brought together 11 Asian countries and featured Bulgaria’s Eurovision champion DARA as a guest performer.

Bangladesh selected its entry through “Voice of Bangladesh”, a national selection programme featuring ten performers.

Eurovision’s official website said viewers could vote for their favourite songs, with the final result combining domestic and international public votes with a professional jury.

NTV was announced as one of the participating broadcasters on Mar 31, 2026, Eurovoix reported.

Formed in 2009, Beatmosphere creates music using only human voices and body percussion, without conventional instruments or electronic equipment.

The group usually performs with nine members but took the Eurovision Asia stage as a six-member line-up, cited per the report.

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