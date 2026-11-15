OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, letting AI agents pay for purchases

A person stands next to the logo of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot by OpenAI at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, Feb 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

A person stands next to the logo of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot by OpenAI at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, Feb 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

OpenAI said on Friday it has launched ChatGPT Wallet, which lets AI agents pay for purchases without accessing users' card details, with a security check required for every transaction.

The wallet has been built in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, OpenAI said.

It will initially be available in the US to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older with eligible US-issued cards. Users can access it through "dots", the company's always-on AI agents.

Before each purchase, users can review the items, total cost and selected card, then approve the transaction through a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan.

The payment network will provide a payment token instead of the actual card details, preventing both the business and the AI agent from seeing them, OpenAI said.

The company expects users eventually to delegate purchases to AI agents within set parameters, including spending limits, product categories or specific time periods.