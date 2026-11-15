Three-day extension to apply for retake gives failed HSC students another shot

Students who missed the deadline to apply for HSC supplementary exams have been given another chance, with education boards reopening applications for three days from Nov 16.

The application window will remain open until Nov 18, while exam fees can be paid through the Sonali eSheba platform until Nov 19.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka announced the extension in a notification on Sunday, with its chairman confirming that the decision applies to all education boards.

The extension offers a fresh opportunity to more than 56,000 students who had failed one or two subjects in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams but did not apply for a retake within the original deadline.

Of the 422,905 students eligible for supplementary exams, only 365,911 had applied by Nov 9, Dhaka board Chairman Prof Syed Aktaruzzaman told bdnews24.com on Sunday. The original fee payment deadline was Nov 10.

The HSC and equivalent exams recorded a pass rate of 52.12 percent this year, the lowest in 22 years.

The supplementary exams will run from Dec 1 to 15, with two papers of each subject scheduled in separate shifts.

Previously obtained practical marks will remain valid. Only students who failed or were absent in practical exams will have to retake them. Practical exams and online submission of marks must be completed by Dec 15.

Candidates must pass the theoretical, multiple-choice and practical components separately, where applicable.

Students have been advised to collect their admit cards from their institutions at least five days before the exams.