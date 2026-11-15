November 15, 2026

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Ansar, VDP get new DG, two army officers named ambassadors

Maj Gen Towhidul Ahmed has been appointed director general of the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP

Ansar, VDP get new DG, two army officers named ambassadors

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 09:01 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 09:01 PM

The responsibilities of five major generals in the Bangladesh Army have been reshuffled.

Bogura General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj Gen Towhidul Ahmed has been appointed as the director general (DG) of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP).

Two major generals of the army have also been assigned as ambassadors, according to the notices issued by the public administration ministry on Sunday.

Towhidul replaced the incumbent Ansar and VDP DG Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, who had been attached to the Armed Forces Division under the same order.

In a separate notification, the government appointed Maj Gen Md Hafizur Rahman and Maj Gen Saeed Anwar Mahmud as ambassadors, transferring them to the foreign ministry for the roles.

Meanwhile, another directive appointed Maj Gen Hussain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, commandant of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT), as the director general of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

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