October 28, 2026

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Another 172 Bangladeshis leave Libyan detention centres for Bangladesh

Eighteen of the returnees are ill, and all had been held in detention facilities before opting to leave the country voluntarily

Another 172 Bangladeshis leave Libyan detention centres for Bangladesh
Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya Maj Gen Habib Ullah meets the returnees in Misrata. Photo: FB/Bangladesh Embassy in Libya

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 10:15 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 10:15 PM

Another 172 Bangladeshis detained in Libya are returning home, with their flight expected to land at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 6am on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Libya said in a statement on Wednesday that the returnees had been repatriated from the city of Misrata with assistance from the embassy and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

They are travelling on a flight operated by Libyan private airline Buraq Air.

The Bangladeshis are returning voluntarily from dangerous and precarious conditions, the statement said. Eighteen of them are ill.

Before their departure, Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya Maj Gen Habib Ullah met the returnees in Misrata.

During a pre-departure briefing, he warned them about the risks of irregular migration and its physical, psychological, financial, family and social consequences.

He also urged them to avoid falling for the promises and inducements of human traffickers and brokers.

The embassy said it continued to work to ensure the safe and humane return of Bangladeshis detained in Libya who wished to come home voluntarily.

It is coordinating with the IOM to expedite the repatriation of vulnerable migrants held at Ganfuda detention centre in Benghazi and Tajoura detention centre in Tripoli.

Another 174 Bangladeshis returned from Libya on Tuesday. All had been held in detention centres in the North African country.

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