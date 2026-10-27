174 Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya, 175 more to follow

Bangladesh has brought home 174 nationals stranded in Libya, with its embassy in the country and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) arranging the repatriation.

They landed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday on a flight of Libyan private carrier Buraq Air, according to the embassy in the capital Tripoli.

Of the returnees, 36 were detained while trying to reach Europe by sea and held at the Tajura Detention Centre in Tripoli, the embassy said.

The other 138 returned voluntarily from risky, uncertain conditions in Tripoli. Some 41 of the 174 are reported to be physically ill.

Before the repatriation, Ambassador Md Habib Ullah met the citizens waiting to return at the embassy compound in Tripoli, in the presence of the labour counsellor and the first secretary (labour).

The embassy said arrangements have been finalised to bring back another 175 Bangladeshis from Misrata on Wednesday under the same humanitarian assistance. They wish to return voluntarily.

The ambassador warned the returnees of the risks and consequences of illegal and irregular migration.

“Going abroad by illegal routes brings extreme physical, mental and financial harm, which affects not only the individual but also their family and all of society,” he said.

The envoy urged them to start afresh with new vigour and follow legal channels for any future travel abroad.

He also asked them to raise awareness about illegal migration in their areas and to help the authorities by passing on information to identify human trafficking rings and brokers and bring them to justice.