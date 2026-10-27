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Illegal structures used as drug dens demolished in Gendaria’s Ghuntighar

The authorities are clearing all the roads to make the area suitable for traffic

Illegal structures used as drug dens demolished in Gendaria’s Ghuntighar

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 01:32 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 01:32 PM

Police have begun demolishing illegal structures used for drug consumption and gatherings in the Ghuntighar Railway Line area of Dhaka’s Gendaria.

The drive began around 11:30am on Tuesday, with small hut-like structures being knocked down using a city corporation wheel loader.

Gendaria Police Station chief Moniruzzaman Monir said the illegal structures along the railway line were being removed and the area cleared to allow vehicles to pass through.

“All the roads are being cleared to make the area suitable for traffic. The drug dens along the railway line are being dismantled. The area will be kept clear so that vehicles can move through it at all times.”

The police chief said city corporation equipment was being used in the eviction drive, with a former councillor, police personnel and local residents taking part. Local people were also cooperating with the operation.

On Oct 19, the Department of Narcotics Control, or DNC, and SRB-10 conducted a raid in Ghuntighar railway line, Munshirtek and surrounding areas, detaining at least 14 people.

Earlier, local MP Ishraque Hossain drew controversy after he was seen with a firearm during an anti-drug operation in the Ghuntighar Railway Line area. He subsequently stepped down as a state minister amid criticism over the incident.

The Ghuntighar Railway Line area has long been known as a hub for drug dealing and consumption. Although law enforcing agencies regularly conduct raids there, drug users and dealers tend to return some time after the operations.

A DNC inspector was shot during an anti-drug operation in the area several months ago. Law enforcing agencies subsequently carried out several raids there.

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