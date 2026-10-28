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Bangladesh, Japan sign four cooperation agreements during Tarique’s visit

The two countries have also secured loan commitments totalling 4.66 billion yen for two projects

Bangladesh, Japan sign four cooperation agreements during Tarique’s visit

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 09:51 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 09:51 PM

Bangladesh and Japan have signed four cooperation agreements during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Tokyo.

The deals include a grant agreement for patrol vessels to bolster Bangladesh's maritime and coastal security capabilities.

Japan has also pledged loans totalling 4.66 billion yen for two projects.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir outlined the agreements at a media briefing at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo on Monday.

Under the grant agreement, Japan will provide Bangladesh with up to 2.12 billion yen ($13.44 million) to strengthen its coastal security capabilities through the provision of patrol vessels.

A memorandum of cooperation (MoC) was also signed between Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Bangladesh’s finance ministry to improve economic relations and the business environment.

Another MoC was agreed between Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture, alongside bilateral frameworks targeting employment and technical capacity-building programmes.

Japan’s MAFF and Bangladesh’s fisheries and livestock ministry also signed a cooperation memorandum.

In addition, the environment ministries of the coutries signed a letter of intent on cooperation in tackling climate change.

The two projects receiving loan commitments are the Investment Climate Improvement Project and the Upazila Governance and Development Project (Phase 2).

Japan has pledged a loan of 1.59 billion yen ($100.8 million) for the Investment Climate Improvement Project.

A further 3.07 billion yen ($194.7 million) has been pledged for the second phase of the Upazila Governance and Development Project.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Japan with his wife on Oct 26 for a four-day official visit.

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