October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Tarique seeks Japan’s cooperation establishing ‘technology, innovation city’ in Bangladesh

From skills to farming, Dhaka is looking to deepen ties with a longstanding partner as economic pressures mount

Tarique seeks Japan’s cooperation establishing ‘technology, innovation city’ in Bangladesh
BNP Media Cell

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 05:31 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 05:31 PM

Special Correspondent, Tokyo, bdnews24.com News Service

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought Japan’s cooperation in establishing a “technology and innovation city” in Bangladesh.

The proposal was made during a meeting between Tarique and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Tanaka Akihiko at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo at 5:10pm local time on Monday, Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin said.

“Bangladesh proposed a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership, the establishment of a Technological Village and Innovation City, and expanded cooperation in the modernisation of agriculture, agro-processing and light engineering,” he said.

The meeting emphasised the continuation of concessional loan assistance from Japan and the expansion of technical cooperation, taking Bangladesh’s current development priorities into consideration, the deputy press secretary said.

“In view of the current situation in the global energy sector, Bangladesh also requested budget support, as it did last year, to meet the country’s energy demand and ensure energy security.”

Shahadat also said the prime minister highlighted Japan’s important role in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, socioeconomic progress and efforts to realise its development aspirations.

“He stressed the importance of continuing cooperation with Japan to further deepen the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and advance Bangladesh’s development and improve the living standards of its people.”

Related Stories
PM arrives in Tokyo on state visit
PM arrives in Tokyo on state visit
PM heads to Tokyo for 4-day visit
PM heads to Tokyo for 4-day visit
Tokyo envoy’s recall foreign ministry’s call: Shama
Tokyo envoy’s recall foreign ministry’s call: Shama
Washington, Dhaka sign ‘nuclear cooperation deal’
Washington, Dhaka sign ‘nuclear cooperation deal’
Read More
October 26, 2026
October 26, 2026
Fake ID allegation fuels religious tension in Sunamganj
Fake ID allegation fuels religious tension in Sunamganj
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
&#039;Screen cracks&#039; plague Apple&#039;s new foldable iPhone Duo
'Screen cracks' plague Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More