Tarique seeks Japan’s cooperation establishing ‘technology, innovation city’ in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent, Tokyo, bdnews24.com News Service

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought Japan’s cooperation in establishing a “technology and innovation city” in Bangladesh.

The proposal was made during a meeting between Tarique and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Tanaka Akihiko at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo at 5:10pm local time on Monday, Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin said.

“Bangladesh proposed a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership, the establishment of a Technological Village and Innovation City, and expanded cooperation in the modernisation of agriculture, agro-processing and light engineering,” he said.

The meeting emphasised the continuation of concessional loan assistance from Japan and the expansion of technical cooperation, taking Bangladesh’s current development priorities into consideration, the deputy press secretary said.

“In view of the current situation in the global energy sector, Bangladesh also requested budget support, as it did last year, to meet the country’s energy demand and ensure energy security.”

Shahadat also said the prime minister highlighted Japan’s important role in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, socioeconomic progress and efforts to realise its development aspirations.

“He stressed the importance of continuing cooperation with Japan to further deepen the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and advance Bangladesh’s development and improve the living standards of its people.”