Man reports fake account spreading inflammatory posts. Police takes him in amid protests

Police have taken a man into custody in Sunamganj’s Tahirpur after protests erupted over alleged religiously offensive Facebook posts, even though he had sought police protection, claiming a fake account was opened in his name.

Kripesh Chandra Roy, 40, was taken from Rajargaon village around 2:30pm on Monday, local police chief Faruk Ahmed said.

Locals said posts began circulating on Sunday from a Facebook account named “kripash ray”, triggering tension in the area.

Roy filed a general diary at Tahirpur Police Station around midnight, alleging that someone had used his name and family photographs to spread communal and inflammatory content.

Protesters demanding his arrest took to the streets on Monday morning. Local BNP leaders and community figures urged them to remain calm and warned against disturbing communal harmony.

Police later took Roy into custody amid the demonstrations and brought him to the station.

Roy previously worked as a police constable but has reportedly been absent from work for about a year. Police said his general diary would also be investigated.