October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Apple’s $2,000 foldable iPhone Duo faces hinge issues, screen cracks: report

Analysis by repair experts suggests dust intrusion and mechanical stress points near the hinge support may be behind the screen failures

Apple’s $2,000 foldable iPhone Duo faces hinge issues, screen cracks: report
Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo phones on the launch day at the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, US, Oct 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 06:10 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 06:10 PM

Apple's newly launched foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, faces early criticism as buyers report severe screen cracks and hinge mechanism failures shortly after receiving the $2,000 device. 

According to a report by The Independent, pictures and complaints regarding broken displays spread rapidly across social media platforms within hours of the phone going on sale, leading online users to label the flaw "crackgate". 

Disappointed buyers described hearing an audible "pop" or crunching sound before lines of bright pixels or cracks appeared along the central crease of the inner display.

One user in Australia reported that the device broke after being opened fewer than 20 times, though Apple reportedly replaced the unit at an Apple Store, the British outlet reported. 

Teardown experts at iFixit analysed the device's internals and noted that the breakage points cluster around stress hotspots near the central hinge support bar.

Further testing revealed that fine dust particles entering the moving components caused the mechanism to crunch, a vulnerability previously seen in competitor foldables from Samsung and Google, according to The Independent. 

Apple, which described early demand for the device as "nothing short of extraordinary" prior to the rollout, has not yet issued an official statement regarding the reported hinge issues.

Related Stories
Apple's $2,000 foldable iPhone hits stores
Apple&#039;s $2,000 foldable iPhone hits stores
Apple enters foldable market with iPhone Duo launch
Apple enters foldable market with iPhone Duo launch
Apple to offer limited walk-in iPhone Duo sales on Friday
Apple to offer limited walk-in iPhone Duo sales on Friday
Apple caps US iPhone Duo orders at two
Apple caps US iPhone Duo orders at two
Read More
Dhaka chokes on dust
Dhaka chokes on dust
October 26, 2026
October 26, 2026
Fake ID allegation fuels religious tension in Sunamganj
Fake ID allegation fuels religious tension in Sunamganj
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
US lab tests AI-designed virus in human patient
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More