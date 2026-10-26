Apple’s $2,000 foldable iPhone Duo faces hinge issues, screen cracks: report

Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo phones on the launch day at the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, US, Oct 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo phones on the launch day at the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, US, Oct 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Apple's newly launched foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, faces early criticism as buyers report severe screen cracks and hinge mechanism failures shortly after receiving the $2,000 device.

According to a report by The Independent, pictures and complaints regarding broken displays spread rapidly across social media platforms within hours of the phone going on sale, leading online users to label the flaw "crackgate".

Disappointed buyers described hearing an audible "pop" or crunching sound before lines of bright pixels or cracks appeared along the central crease of the inner display.

One user in Australia reported that the device broke after being opened fewer than 20 times, though Apple reportedly replaced the unit at an Apple Store, the British outlet reported.

Teardown experts at iFixit analysed the device's internals and noted that the breakage points cluster around stress hotspots near the central hinge support bar.

Further testing revealed that fine dust particles entering the moving components caused the mechanism to crunch, a vulnerability previously seen in competitor foldables from Samsung and Google, according to The Independent.

Apple, which described early demand for the device as "nothing short of extraordinary" prior to the rollout, has not yet issued an official statement regarding the reported hinge issues.