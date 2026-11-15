Travel trends 2027: Fantasy escapes, nostalgic breaks and one-night getaways

The aurora borealis, also known as the "northern lights", caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, illuminates the sky over Jericho Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The aurora borealis, also known as the "northern lights", caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, illuminates the sky over Jericho Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Travellers are expected to seek more unusual, personal and shorter holiday experiences in 2027, with fantasy escapes, group retreats and nostalgia-led trips among seven emerging trends according to the BBC.

Interest in otherworldly landscapes and places steeped in myth and folklore is growing. Booking.com found that 65 percent of surveyed travellers were interested in paranormal experiences, including haunted histories and supernatural encounters.

The popularity of fantasy romance, or “romantasy”, is also fuelling demand. Swiss Alpine village Zermatt, surrounded by dramatic peaks, is among the destinations attracting fans of fantasy fiction.

Men’s group holidays are moving beyond traditional golf weekends, with more trips focusing on emotional wellbeing, self-reflection and conversations about masculinity.

The BBC cites a report drawing on Bupa UK research, which found that 50 percent of men have struggled with mental health difficulties.

Nostalgia is another major influence. Expedia found that 57 percent of surveyed travellers were likely to book an “un-adulting” holiday in 2027. The figure rises to 71 percent among Gen Z and millennials.

Theme parks, adults-only resorts and cruises are offering more carefree experiences for grown-ups, cited per the report.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in travel planning, human connection is gaining value. Hilton found that 60 percent of travellers were more interested in water-based wellness activities when shared with others, the BBC reports.

Priceline found that 66 percent of Americans would pay extra for exceptional personal attention.

Holidays are also becoming opportunities to develop hobbies. Hilton says Gen Z travellers are nearly twice as likely as baby boomers to want to return home with a new interest.

Holiday rentals are seeing greater demand for spaces suited to crafting, photography and other activities.

Short breaks are getting shorter, with 79 percent of surveyed travellers planning to book a one-night stay in the coming year, rising to 83 percent among Gen Z and millennials. Searches for one-night getaways have also increased.

Finally, travellers are placing greater value on rare experiences that cannot easily be replicated.

The BBC says exclusive access and distinctive encounters are becoming more desirable than simply visiting popular destinations.