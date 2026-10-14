AI use in CVs and interviews challenges recruiters’ efforts to assess candidates fairly

A woman works on a laptop, highlighting the growing role of technology in job applications and recruitment. Photo: Atlantic Ambience/Pexels

A woman works on a laptop, highlighting the growing role of technology in job applications and recruitment. Photo: Atlantic Ambience/Pexels

Artificial intelligence is helping jobseekers prepare CVs and cover letters, but its growing use in recruitment is raising concerns over fairness, cheating and employers’ ability to assess candidates, the BBC reports.

Tom, a 22-year-old geography graduate from Maidstone identified by a single name, applied for more than 200 jobs before becoming a restaurant manager last month.

Tom told the BBC that applying for 10 to 20 jobs a day made it difficult to tailor each application. He also questioned employers’ objections to candidates using AI when some companies use it to screen applicants.

A survey of 155 major UK graduate employers by the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) found growing acceptance of AI for CVs, cover letters and online application questions, cited per the report.

However, 92 percent had encountered or suspected AI misconduct during recruitment, up from 85 percent the previous year. Common concerns included candidates using AI during video interviews or to complete online assessments.

ISE Joint Chief Executive Stephen Isherwood said AI-generated mass applications, known as “spray and pray”, were increasing competition and pressure on graduates.

Hollie Moody, head of early careers recruitment at energy company EDF, said she understood graduates’ reliance on AI amid a difficult job market but warned it was creating an uneven playing field.

EDF closed its graduate recruitment scheme early after receiving 12,000 applications in three weeks, 10 percent more than the previous year. Moody said AI was likely contributing to the increase and was being used more openly during selection.

The company uses skills-based assessments and video interviews to limit AI misuse. Moody said some candidates appeared to wait for AI-generated answers, with many responses sounding alike.

The BBC also spoke to a trainee accountant who had applied for 50 graduate jobs using AI to research roles, improve his CV and generate practice interview questions, but not to cheat in assessments.

According to the ISE, graduate positions attract an average of 141 applications each. While 16 percent of surveyed employers already use AI in recruitment, another 29 percent plan to introduce it within the next year.

Moody said AI could not replace the authenticity, personality and diversity of thought employers seek in new recruits.