Japanese researchers are testing artificial intelligence, brain scans and eye tracking to estimate mental wellbeing and resilience.

Scientists at Japan's National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology in Chiba are using machine learning to analyse brain activity alongside pupil movements and body signals, the BBC says.

Group lead Makiko Yamada said the "Maemuki" project examines forward-facing traits for handling hardship, rather than constant happiness. The team has also tested a prototype platform called Body2Positive and a virtual-forest walk that pairs mood estimates with songbird or crow sounds.

Researchers are still refining which signals reliably reflect individual states, while outside experts note the work remains early-stage and still tied to subjective measures.

The study has not yet been peer reviewed and does not provide a medical diagnosis, according to the BBC.

Experts have also warned of privacy and misuse risks if technologies ever become capable of reading emotions more broadly.