Flow Fest takes wellness beyond Gulshan with three-day event in Jolshiri

The Flow Fest is set to stage its fifth edition beyond its traditional Gulshan base, bringing "Winter Wellness" to the newly launched Fortis Platinum Lounge in Jolshiri from Nov 12 to 14.

The Bangladesh-born women-led initiative, founded by yoga instructor Shazia Omar, aims to transform the expansive open-air venue into an interactive educational installation structured around four core pillars: movement, mindfulness, creativity, and connection.

Drawing philosophical inspiration from traditional ashrams and global yoga gatherings, the three-day fixture, held under the campaign banner "Dhaka, let’s go outside", seeks to democratise holistic health, destigmatise mental healthcare, and foster collective healing, Shazia said.

"I want to create a space where asking for help is seen as courage, not weakness. Where people feel comfortable talking about mental health, exploring different approaches to wellbeing and sharing what has helped them.

"If someone comes for a concert or a picnic and leaves having discovered a new practice, a new friendship, or simply the courage to ask for help, then we have achieved something meaningful. Wellness should not be a luxury. It should be a way of life, accessible to everyone,” she added.

The programme encompasses workshops, expert talks, and hands-on sessions addressing nutrition, rest, recovery, women’s health, workplace wellness, fascia stretching, lymphatic drainage, energy healing, and mental decluttering, according to a media statement issued by the organisers.

The daily lineup features outdoor activities, martial arts, dance, fitness challenges, and horseback riding across the Jolshiri grounds, alongside dedicated children's storytelling and crafts, and open-mic poetry sessions managed with Project Dhaka Creative.

Musical performances form a central component, featuring headline appearances by rock band Nemesis on the opening day, SYM Society and Cassette on Friday, and classical-electronic duo TUI (Namrata and Mehsam), culminating in Saturday's open-mic showcases.

The accompanying Flow Market will host wellness, artisanal, and thrift vendors, whilst serving as a launchpad for local start-ups, including infant-care brand Bare and Blossom, and culinary venture Bhorta Bros.

Local NGOs and community groups will also be stationed on site to promote dialogue on social inclusion and mental health support.

According to organisers, day passes are available at Tk 350 and full three-day passes at Tk 850, both inclusive of concerts and workshops.

Children under five enter free of charge, with complimentary shuttle services running from designated pick-up points across the capital.

Visitors have been encouraged to bring yoga mats, picnic blankets and water bottles.