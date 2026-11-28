“Probably the shortest press conference ever,” Tamim Iqbal quipped before dropping a surprise announcement: Mushfiqur Rahim is retiring from Test cricket.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president broke the news on behalf of his longtime teammate after a nearly three-hour board meeting. He did not discuss the meeting, and there was no question-and-answer session during the three-minute briefing.

Tamim said he was making the announcement at Mushfiqur’s request and promised the BCB would arrange a special farewell for the veteran batter.

Mushfiqur will bring down the curtain on his 21-year international career in the first Test of Bangladesh’s two-match home series against England in February.

The opening match is likely to begin on Feb 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Tamim said Mushfiqur had informed him of the decision several days earlier. He initially urged the batter to announce it himself, but Mushfiqur asked him to make the announcement instead.

“I wanted a player of Mushfiqur’s stature to receive the respect and recognition he deserves in his farewell.

“We will make sure his final Test is a special occasion and that his contributions to Bangladesh cricket are properly celebrated,” Tamim said.

Tamim, who shared the dressing room with Mushfiqur throughout their international careers, said he was saddened by his friend's decision but wanted his farewell to reflect his achievements.

He also said the board would organise a special farewell to honour Mushfiqur’s contribution to Bangladesh cricket.

“Let us put aside the criticism and controversies and remember what Mushfiqur has given to Bangladesh cricket. His achievements deserve to be celebrated,” Tamim said.

Speaking fondly of his former teammate’s legacy, he added: “He has been an extraordinary ambassador for Bangladesh cricket and an inspiration to countless young cricketers around the country.”

Mushfiqur retired from T20Is in 2022 and ODIs in 2025, leaving the England series as his final international assignment.

Tamim called on the media and supporters to celebrate Mushfiqur’s career and focus on his contributions to Bangladesh cricket before his final Test against England.