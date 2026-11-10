November 11, 2026

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Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes off Guatemala coast, shakes El Salvador, Nicaragua

Tremors from the offshore quake were felt across Central America, triggering seismic alerts in neighbouring El Salvador and Nicaragua

Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes off Guatemala coast, shakes El Salvador, Nicaragua
Exact location of the earthquake in Guatemala via Earthquake Track

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 10:48 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 10:48 PM

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Guatemala on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing buildings in the capital, Guatemala City, to shake.

Local authorities did not issue any initial reports of major damage or casualties. USGS reported the quake struck 43km (27 miles) south of the coastal town of Puerto San Jose, and was at a depth of 35km (22 miles).

The Guatemala government called on citizens to remain calm and follow the authorities' recommendations.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring El Salvador, which said there was no tsunami threat, as well as in Nicaragua.

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