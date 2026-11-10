One or two incidents don’t mean law and order has deteriorated: home minister

“It is not logical to say that the overall law and order situation in the country has deteriorated due to one or two incidents,” Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed says following crude bomb explosions and bus arson incidents in different parts of Bangladesh.

“The fallen fascist forces are trying to destabilise the country. They are also being fuelled from across the border in an attempt to activate the collaborators hiding inside our country,” he said in parliament on Tuesday in response to comments about a deterioration of law and order.

Regarding crude bomb blasts, Salahuddin said some arrests had been made.

Two out of three suspects were caught in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court (CMM) area of Dhaka after the blast and handed over to police, while the third escaped, he said.

The minister said overall law and order situation in the country cannot be said to have deteriorated due to a crude bomb blast on the roof of a car near the Faculty of Business Education of Dhaka University.

Similarly, Salahuddin urged against viewing incidents of setting fires to vehicles without a driver or assistant at night or in the wee hours of the morning as evidence of overall political instability.

The minister said, “I don’t think it’s reasonable to put these two symbolic incidents together and say the law-and-order situation in the country is very dire.”

While certain protests are advertised on social media, they do not materialise in the streets, Salahuddin said.

"For some time now, conspiracies have been being hatched by the fallen fascist forces to destabilise the country. These are apparent. But the allies of the fleeing fascists still in the country are trying to become active, and this is fuelled from across the border."

‘The Government Must Take Responsibility’

Opposition leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman had earlier alleged in parliament that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated in different parts of the country due to incidents of “sabotage”, crude bomb explosions and attacks.

He said that the government and the Ministry of Home Affairs must take responsibility for this and if they cannot, the opposition will fulfil its responsibility.

Despite several days of unrest, law enforcers have taken few effective steps and this has led to public anxiety, Shafiqur said.

"So how can the government and especially the home ministry avoid the responsibility for the concern and anxiety that has been created in the public mind regarding the law-and-order situation in the country? There is no chance of avoiding it. They must take full responsibility."