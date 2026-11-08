Actress Samira Khan Mahi wins Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026

Television actress Samira Khan Mahi has been crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026 at a ceremony held at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Mahi was visibly moved as her name was announced as the winner, placing her hand over her heart in an emotional moment. The previous year’s winner, Tangia Zaman Methila, crowned her on stage. The two shared a warm embrace before walking across the stage together, greeted by loud applause from the audience, a video posted by the organisers Miss Universe Bangladesh on Facebook shows.

Miss Universe Bangladesh is a national beauty pageant that selects Bangladesh's representative in the Miss Universe pageant, one of the Big Four international beauty pageants. It was officially launched on Sept 7, 2019. The competition's crown was unveiled on Oct 15, 2019. Shirin Akter Shila became the first winner of Miss Universe Bangladesh in 2019.

Mahi wore a champagne-gold, off-shoulder mermaid gown adorned with sparkling stones. Methila, meanwhile, appeared in a pale blue and silver gown featuring distinctive fan-shaped shoulder details. Actress Toma Mirza was also present on stage during the announcement.

The event was attended by several notable personalities, including Mustafa Rafiqul Islam Duke, managing director of Flora Telecom Limited and national director of Miss Universe Bangladesh, actress Dighi, filmmaker Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, along with models and choreographers.

Organisers confirmed that Mahi will represent Bangladesh at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico. Activities related to the international pageant are set to begin on Nov 11.

A familiar name on television, Mahi has now added a prestigious national beauty pageant title to her career in acting.

“A dream, a crown, and a responsibility bigger than myself. With immense pride and gratitude, I am honoured to be crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026. This is not just my moment; it’s a moment for Bangladesh. The journey begins now,” Mahi wrote on Facebook.