October 27, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Former Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault

A congressional report details claims of an assault at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993 involving the former beauty queen

Former Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul with Donald Trump via X

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 08:40 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 08:40 PM

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has accused US President Donald Trump of rape. The alleged incident took place at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993, according to a report published by the Tribune.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats released the document. It details testimony Keul gave to committee staff. Keul was 24 at the time and working as a model and financial professional.

She claimed Trump approached her during a hotel luncheon and allegedly offered to help her get a US visa. He also offered to help her gain entry to New York University.

Later that day, a representative invited her to meet Trump in a suite. Keul alleged that Trump assaulted her inside the room and urged her to stay silent. She returned to Switzerland shortly after the event.

White House Spokeswoman Lauren Bis called the allegations untrue, strongly denying the claims. She said Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The report notes that the claims have not been proven in court and no criminal charges have been filed.

The report links the account to broader investigations into financier Jeffrey Epstein. It also compares Keul’s story to past civil claims against Trump.

The document references similar allegations made by Jill Harth and E Jean Carroll.

Related Stories
Khalilur meets Trump during UNGA
Khalilur meets Trump during UNGA
Trump calls AI ‘super intelligence’ at UN
Trump calls AI ‘super intelligence’ at UN
China, US had 'frank, constructive' talks in New York
China, US had &#039;frank, constructive&#039; talks in New York
Trump to meet New York Mayor Mamdani at Gracie Mansion
Trump to meet New York Mayor Mamdani at Gracie Mansion
Read More
Minimum wage board formation nears final stage: minister
Minimum wage board formation nears final stage: minister
Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Trump of ‘rape’
Ex-Miss Switzerland accuses Trump of ‘rape’
Palestinians protest West Bank demolitions as Israelis vote
Palestinians protest West Bank demolitions as Israelis vote
Political parties demand justice over attack on CPB office
Political parties demand justice over attack on CPB office
Read More
Opinion

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa
Read More