Former Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has accused US President Donald Trump of rape. The alleged incident took place at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993, according to a report published by the Tribune.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats released the document. It details testimony Keul gave to committee staff. Keul was 24 at the time and working as a model and financial professional.

She claimed Trump approached her during a hotel luncheon and allegedly offered to help her get a US visa. He also offered to help her gain entry to New York University.

Later that day, a representative invited her to meet Trump in a suite. Keul alleged that Trump assaulted her inside the room and urged her to stay silent. She returned to Switzerland shortly after the event.

White House Spokeswoman Lauren Bis called the allegations untrue, strongly denying the claims. She said Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The report notes that the claims have not been proven in court and no criminal charges have been filed.

The report links the account to broader investigations into financier Jeffrey Epstein. It also compares Keul’s story to past civil claims against Trump.

The document references similar allegations made by Jill Harth and E Jean Carroll.