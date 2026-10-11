October 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

‘You’ll find everything from A to Z here’: Salman Khan makes YouTube debut

The actor has launched his official channel, titled “Being The Salman Khan”, on Friday, Oct 9, introducing it to fans with a short video

‘You’ll find everything from A to Z here’: Salman Khan makes YouTube debut
Description of Salman Khan’s channel reads, "Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian." Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 01:43 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 01:43 PM

Bollywood star Salman Khan has made his official debut on YouTube, expanding his digital presence beyond films, television and social media.

The actor launched his official channel, titled “Being The Salman Khan”, on Friday, Oct 9, introducing it to fans with a short video that hinted at a range of content to come, NDTV reports.

“Let’s start from the beginning… My official YouTube channel. You’ll find everything from A to Z here,” Salman writes while announcing the launch.

The channel’s first upload is a light-hearted video featuring different versions of Salman. One plays a coach while another appears as a student trying to master the actor’s signature mannerisms, body language and dialogue delivery.

The video takes a playful look at the screen persona Salman has built over his decades-long career. Instead of beginning with conventional long-form content, the actor has opted for YouTube Shorts.

The channel describes Salman as: “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel.”

Salman has yet to announce an upload schedule or reveal what kind of videos he plans to release in the coming months. It is also unclear whether the channel will eventually feature longer videos, behind-the-scenes footage or other content.

The launch, however, is not Salman’s first association with YouTube. His production banner, Salman Khan Films, already operates a music-focused channel featuring songs from his movies and other releases.

The move comes as the actor continues to juggle his film and television commitments. He is currently hosting “Bigg Boss 20”, extending his long association with the Hindi reality television show.

On the film front, Salman is gearing up for “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The film is in post-production, with its final edit yet to be completed and submitted for certification.

“Maatrubhumi” was initially scheduled to hit theatres in April but was postponed. No new release date has been officially announced.

Media reports suggest the film could be screened by the certification board soon and may arrive in cinemas before the end of the year.

Salman is also working on an untitled film with director Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the project also stars Nayanthara in a key role.

Related Stories
Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai
Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75
Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75
Salman talks about being trolled over his ‘baldness’
Salman talks about being trolled over his ‘baldness’
Salman steps in as security holds back child amid crowd
Salman steps in as security holds back child amid crowd
Read More
Ex-state minister Enamur’s bail stayed
Ex-state minister Enamur’s bail stayed
5 missing after landslide triggers flood in Nepal
5 missing after landslide triggers flood in Nepal
Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia a ‘sinister act’: Jamaat chief
Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia a ‘sinister act’: Jamaat chief
Trial begins over July killings of Mugdho, 10 others
Trial begins over July killings of Mugdho, 10 others
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More