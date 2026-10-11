‘You’ll find everything from A to Z here’: Salman Khan makes YouTube debut

Bollywood star Salman Khan has made his official debut on YouTube, expanding his digital presence beyond films, television and social media.

The actor launched his official channel, titled “Being The Salman Khan”, on Friday, Oct 9, introducing it to fans with a short video that hinted at a range of content to come, NDTV reports.

“Let’s start from the beginning… My official YouTube channel. You’ll find everything from A to Z here,” Salman writes while announcing the launch.

The channel’s first upload is a light-hearted video featuring different versions of Salman. One plays a coach while another appears as a student trying to master the actor’s signature mannerisms, body language and dialogue delivery.

The video takes a playful look at the screen persona Salman has built over his decades-long career. Instead of beginning with conventional long-form content, the actor has opted for YouTube Shorts.

The channel describes Salman as: “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel.”

Salman has yet to announce an upload schedule or reveal what kind of videos he plans to release in the coming months. It is also unclear whether the channel will eventually feature longer videos, behind-the-scenes footage or other content.

The launch, however, is not Salman’s first association with YouTube. His production banner, Salman Khan Films, already operates a music-focused channel featuring songs from his movies and other releases.

The move comes as the actor continues to juggle his film and television commitments. He is currently hosting “Bigg Boss 20”, extending his long association with the Hindi reality television show.

On the film front, Salman is gearing up for “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The film is in post-production, with its final edit yet to be completed and submitted for certification.

“Maatrubhumi” was initially scheduled to hit theatres in April but was postponed. No new release date has been officially announced.

Media reports suggest the film could be screened by the certification board soon and may arrive in cinemas before the end of the year.

Salman is also working on an untitled film with director Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the project also stars Nayanthara in a key role.