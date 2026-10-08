Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest

Veteran Indian actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was 75.

According to hospital sources, Patekar was brought to the hospital after being found unconscious at his home, NDTV reports.

Doctors tried to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he did not respond to treatment. He was declared dead at 5:20am.

His son Malhar Patekar was reportedly in Pune at the time and has since left for Goa.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on Jan 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as one of Indian cinema's most acclaimed actors, known for his intense performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and portrayal of complex and unconventional characters.

A three-time National Film Award winner, he was known for films including “Natsamrat”, “Wajood”, “Parinda”, “Ab Tak Chhappan” and “Yeshwant”.

Patekar made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film “Gaman”. He earned widespread praise for his performances in “Shakti: The Power” in 2002, “Ab Tak Chhappan” in 2004, “Apaharan” in 2005 and “Taxi No 9211” in 2006.

He also won acclaim for playing gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy “Welcome” in 2007 and its sequel “Welcome Back” in 2015.

His later work included a supporting role in the comedy thriller “Housefull 5”.

Patekar also featured in the political thriller “Raajneeti” in 2010, earning his fifth Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film “Natsamrat”.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Besides acting, Patekar lent his voice as a playback singer to films including “Yeshwant” (1997), “Wajood” (1998) and “Aanch” (2003).

Outside cinema, he was known for his involvement in social causes, particularly efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.