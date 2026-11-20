A woman is repeatedly abandoned by her husband, only to find her way back home months later, unaware that he has left her behind.

This unusual story in "Roid" has earned actress Nazifa Tushi another international best actress award.

Tushi has won the Snow Leopard award at the 12th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles for her performance in the film directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon.

The Asian World Film Festival aims to bring Asian cinema to international audiences and the Hollywood film industry. The Snow Leopard is one of its major awards.

Previous recipients include Bhutan’s Tandin Bidya, Lebanon’s Diamand Bou Abboud and Singapore’s Hui Fang Hong. Tushi is the latest actress to join the list.

In "Roid", Tushi plays a woman living with mental health problems. Her performance has drawn praise from audiences and critics.

This is her second international best actress award for the role. She previously won the honour at the 12th Mosaic International Film Festival in Canada for playing “Sadu’s Wife”.

“I’m very happy with this news. I never work with awards in mind. The work itself matters most to me. I always try to portray my character properly, and it feels good when that work receives recognition,” Tushi said.

She said the award had made her feel even more responsible fpe her work as an actor.

“I hope this beautiful period continues,” she added.

Mustafizur Noor Imran plays the other lead character, Sadu. Gazi Rakayet and Ahsabul Yamin Riyad also appear in the film.

"Roid" revolves around Sadu and his wife. Unable to cope with her mental health problems, Sadu takes her to a remote area and leaves her there, but she repeatedly finds her way back to his home.

Sometimes it takes her six months to return, sometimes a year. Yet, she remembers nothing about being left behind and the couple resume their life together.

The film has secured places in several major international festivals. It became the first Bangladeshi feature film selected for the Tiger Competition, the main competition section of the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam.

It has also screened at the Seattle International Film Festival and been selected for the Da Nang Asian Film Festival and the Innsbruck International Film Festival in Austria.

"Roid" is also representing Bangladesh in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.