Bangladesh is still the top denim exporter to the European Union (EU) market, but this year has seen both its exports and its market share on the decline.

Meanwhile, competitor countries like China, Egypt and Vietnam are strengthening their position in the European market by increasing their exports.

According to data from the EU's statistics office Eurostat, the European Union imported denim garments worth around 3.42 billion euros from different countries around the world in the first nine months of 2026 (January-September). The total value of denim imports has decreased 3.24 percent year-on-year from 2025.

The EU has imported denim garments worth around 1.01 billion euros from Bangladesh over the period, a 5.48 percent drop year-on-year.

This means, imports from Bangladesh have decreased more sharply than the decline in overall denim imports from Europe. This has also affected market share. In the same period last year, Bangladesh's share of the EU denim market was 30.18 percent, now it is down slightly to 29.48 percent.

In 2017, Bangladesh surpassed China for the first time to take the top spot in denim garment exports to the EU market. Since then, the country's ready-made garment sector has maintained this positions.

Pakistan ranks second. In the first nine months of this year, the country exported denim garments worth 609.7 million euros.

Its exports have decreased by 6.63 percent compared to the same period last year. Pakistan's share in the market is 17.85 percent.

Turkey, which is in third place, has seen a sharp drop in denim exports to the EU by 20.27 percent.

The country exported denim garments worth 498.1 million euros during the period. Tunisia, in fourth place, exported denim garments worth 243.52 million euros, which is 5.73 percent lower than the same period last year

Smaller Competitors Make Inroads

Although exports from Bangladesh's main competitors have decreased, denim exports from China, Egypt, Vietnam and India have advanced in the European market.

According to Eurostat data, China's denim exports increased by 20.23 percent in the first nine months of this year. The country exported denim garments worth 235.40 million euros to the EU during this period. China's share in the EU market is now 6.75 percent.

Over the same period, Egypt's exports increased by 34.97 percent. The country exported denim garments worth 225.76 million euros, for a 6.61 percent market share.

Cambodia and Morocco's denim exports have dropped by 5.49 and 10.68 percent, respectively. During this period, Cambodia exported denim garments worth 169.61 million euros and Morocco 73.54 million euros.

Among the countries recording growth, Vietnam’s performance stands out, increasing by 38.02 percent.

From January-September, Vietnam exported denim garments worth 61.57 million euros to the EU.

India exported denim garments worth 35.13 million euros during the same period for a year-on-year jump of 22.49 percent.

Despite this progress, the market shares of China, Egypt, Vietnam and India are still much lower than that of Bangladesh.

Asked about the situation, Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of the garments owners group Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and additional managing director of Bangladesh firm Denim Expert, told bdnews24.com that Bangladesh has not been able to take advantage of the additional opportunities created by the decline in exports from Turkey and Pakistan.

Instead, Egypt and China have captured much of the market those two countries ceded, he said.

“If we could have taken advantage, our exports would have increased further.”

He said that although the purchase orders were low in the first five months of the year, the situation improved slightly over the next four months. Due to this, the rate of decline in exports has also decreased. However, competing countries have grown further than Bangladesh over the period.

“One of the reasons for this is that we are not able to offer good prices to the buying institutions. In addition to the high price of gas and electricity, the factories are suffering from various crises. This is increasing production costs. Apart from this, the diversity of our products is less than that of competing countries.”

Rubel highlighted trade agreements as another reason Bangladesh lags behind in the competition.

“Vietnam has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU. India is also in the final stages of signing an FTA. That is why there is increasing interest among buyers in buying denim garments from both countries. We have to prepare and take such matters into consideration.”

Still, he believes Bangladesh will continue to be a sturdy force in the sector. "Although our journey started with basic denim, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs quickly moved towards expensive machineries with modern technology.

“High-value denim with the latest technology is now being produced in the country. In addition, value-added facilities have also put Bangladesh ahead. There is more scope for value-added in denim than in other garments. A skilled workforce has been created. These facilities have created a high demand for Bangladeshi denim in the global market."

Exports Did Not Increase Significantly in September Either

According to Eurostat data, Bangladesh exported denim garments worth 143.12 million euros to the EU market in September. Exports increased by only 0.70 percent compared to the same month in the previous year.

The previous month, Bangladesh's exports increased by 12.71 percent in August. Denim garments worth 134.08 million euros were exported that month. The EU's overall denim imports also increased by 11.23 percent in August.

Although there was positive growth in exports in August, there is no evidence that momentum was maintained in the September figure

Bangladesh Also Tops US Market

The US is the largest single market for Bangladesh's denim garments outside Europe. Bangladesh has retained its top position in exports to the country as well.

According to statistics from the US Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), Bangladesh exported denim garments worth $610 million to the US in the first eight months of this year (January-August), making up about 26 percent of the market share.

Mexico holds second place in the market, exporting denim worth $550 million. China and Vietnam are in third and fourth place, with exports of $450 million and $350 million, respectively.