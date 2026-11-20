Lured by jobs in Fiji, scammed in Sri Lanka: Are traffickers using a new trick to trap Bangladeshis?

Brokers are luring Bangladeshis to Sri Lanka on the pretext that it is merely a transit point to a high-paying job in another country before stranding them there and making off with their money.

Brokers are luring Bangladeshis to Sri Lanka on the pretext that it is merely a transit point to a high-paying job in another country before stranding them there and making off with their money.

Several Bangladeshi workers have been lured to Sri Lanka with promises of high-paying jobs in Fiji or several European countries. The victims are told they will be put on flights to their desired destinations after a few days of “transit”. But once they reach Sri Lanka, the brokers hand them fake visas and tickets, leaving them stranded.

According to statements from victims and observations by human rights organisations, a criminal group has created a new network of fraudulent migration and human trafficking by using Sri Lanka as a “transit route”.

At least 40 Bangladeshis, including Rashed Hossain of Kurigram and Maruf of Kushtia, are currently living desperate lives in hotels in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo. Many others, like Pallab Bose of Madaripur and Gobinda Biswas of Gopalganj, have returned home destitute after paying fines and selling their last belongings.

The Anirban Survivor Voice Foundation, an organisation of victims of human trafficking, has submitted a memorandum to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, on Tuesday, urging an “early warning” message to be issued to prevent possible human trafficking using Sri Lanka as a transit route.

Uncertainty Begins in Sri Lanka

Rashed Hossain, a resident of Roumari Upazila in Kurigram, was taken to Sri Lanka three months ago (Aug 17) on the pretext of working as a packaging worker for Fiji's “Tapco” company. He says he paid a total of Tk 800,000 through bank transfers and cash to a known broker in his village.

To raise this money, he had to take out a loan of Tk 400,000 in addition to selling his power tiller, corn threshing machine and three irrigation pumps.

Speaking to bdnews24.com over the phone from the Metro Port City hotel in Colombo 13, Rashed said: “After a month of friendly communication, the brokers cut off contact. Now, even if they pick up the phone, they just ask for more time.

“There are four of us in our hotel, 18 in another hotel near the airport—in total, about 40 Bengalis we know are stuck here.”

Md Maruf, a resident of Mirpur in Kushtia, has been stuck in the same hotel for two months. He was also taken to Sri Lanka on the pretext of a five-to-seven-day transit, saying he was originally bound for Fiji.

Maruf said, “Apart from using Tk 150,000 from my own savings and borrowing Tk 100,000 from my sister, I took out another Tk 450,000 in loans for repayment in instalments at high interest to give the broker Tk 700,000. Later, I realised that our visas were fake.

“Now the brokers are not answering the phone. They’re not even paying for our food or hotel rooms. I don’t know whether to return home or die of hunger here.”

Pallab and Gobinda Return Destitute

Pallab Bose of Kadambari Union in Madaripur and his cousin Gobinda Biswas of Tungipara in Gopalganj were with Rashed and Maruf in the same hotel in Colombo. After being stuck for nearly two months, they were forced to sell their land and cattle to finally return home on Oct 23.

Pallab said that two people named Rabbi Hasan Tanvir, a broker from Kotalipara in Gopalganj, and Sultan of Kishoreganj, sent them to Sri Lanka, promising them it would only be for a three-day transit. After taking them to Sri Lanka, they bought time by showing them fake tickets four or five times. Then, when their Sri Lankan visas expired, the immigration authorities fined them $800.

Gobinda said, "After the brokers fled with our money, we sold cattle and a small piece of land from our homes and used the money to pay the fine and buy tickets and return home. The two of us have lost nearly Tk 1.8 million."

The phone numbers of brokers Rabbi and Sultan were found to be switched off when attempts were made to contact them for comment.

Demand for Urgent Action

The experiences of these victims are also consistent with the observations by the Anirban Survivor Voice Foundation. The memorandum submitted by the organisation's President Al-Amin Noyon to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday states that workers are being taken to Sri Lanka with promises of job offers not only in Fiji but also in a number of European countries like Serbia, Albania and Bosnia.

The memorandum states that currently, many Bangladeshi workers are living in inhumane conditions in Colombo's Ranmal Road, Katunayake and Colombo 13 areas due to a lack of food, safe housing and money. Such incidents indicate not only immigration irregularities, but also a serious risk of organised human trafficking and exploitation.

The organisation has made nine urgent demands to address the situation.

These include: rapid identification and repatriation of stranded workers through the Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo, provision of urgent humanitarian and legal assistance until these victims return home, investigation of the licenses of the involved brokers and recruiting agencies and taking action under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, and strengthening surveillance at the country's airports to prevent the use of Sri Lanka as a transit route.

A copy of the memorandum has also been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police.

According to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, there are currently about 8,000 Bangladeshis working in Fiji. Another 3,300 workers have gone to the country this year. Since the labour market is fairly popular, unscrupulous brokers are using the destination as a lure.

Asked about the situation, Ministry of Home Affairs Senior Secretary Manzur told bdnews24.com, “I am not yet aware of the issue of a memorandum being sent. The department may have gotten one, but I am not yet aware of it.”

“If any of our citizens have been the victim of such fraud or such a situation anywhere, then of course we have a responsibility to address it. If a memorandum has been issued, we can examine it and discuss it.”

Samapan Barua, counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Colombo, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night: “We do not know anything about this yet. We will investigate and take action.”