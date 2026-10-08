Peers, politicians, and fans pay tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar

Tributes have been pouring in from industry colleagues and others as they mourn the death of Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors of Indian cinema.

Nana died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20am, Hindustan Times reports.

President Droupadi Murmu said the passing of the acclaimed actor is a great loss to Indian cinema and offered her heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people," President Murmu said in a post on X.

His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged, she said.

"His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," the president said.

Speaking on Nana’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: "This morning we got the news that the renowned actor Nana Patekar is no longer with us. He was an exceptional artist who won the hearts of audiences through a variety of roles. Nana Patekar’s life was dedicated to the honour and glory of the Tricolour. He refused to be bound by constraints; like a 'Parinda', he soared through the vast skies of cinema.”

“Through his films, he launched scathing attacks on the prevailing societal order. He was a true Krantiveer who fought against social evils. His silence was as impactful as his speech was powerful. He consistently advocated for keeping anti-national elements in check. I pay tribute to Nana Patekar and offer my condolences to his family and admirers," the prime minister said.

Nana’s co-star Manisha Koirala shared a few heartfelt words.

She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/B85M39WIte — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) October 8, 2026

In an Instagram story, she added: "Deeply saddened by the passing of a true stalwart of acting. His contribution to cinema and his craft will always be remembered."

Another legendary actor, Rajinikanth, wrote: "I can't believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Paresh Rawal said, "BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. OM SHANTI."

Manoj Bajpayee's post read, "Shocking! Still cannot believe Nana Patekar ji is no more. For so many of us who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in films, his journey gave us hope. He made you believe that your craft, your individuality and being true to who you are could be enough to make your own place. We have lost one of our finest actors. You will be deeply missed, Nana ji. Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh said, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform. He aced it all - a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain, or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter, and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory!!!!"

"Such terrible and tragic news, as Nana Patekar looked so fit and healthy. RIP," wrote Kangana Ranaut.

Kiara Advani put up an Instagram story with a white heart.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal.. But I still can't believe this could happen so suddenly to a man as strong as him.. I hate his heart for failing him, and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting, NANA PATEKAR."

YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026

Suneil Shetty wrote, "Absolutely shocking!!! They don't make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you."

Raveena Tandon's note read, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Nana. We all know that one day we have to walk the same path and embark on that onward journey, but knowing that does not make the loss any easier. His passing has come as a sudden and profound shock. Nana and I shared a wonderful rapport, built on mutual respect, warmth and genuine fondness. He was truly lionhearted — courageous, strong and generous in spirit.”

She added, "I will always cherish the memories of the time we spent working together. I particularly remember the scene in Mustafa, where his insight and understanding helped me immensely in bringing a certain nuance and depth to my performance in that situation. I will always be grateful to him for that. Some people leave behind more than memories; they leave behind an impression of their strength, warmth and spirit that stays with you. Nana was one such person. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."