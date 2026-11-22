Brighton miss chance to close gap on Arsenal after late 2-0 loss at Hull

Football - Premier League - Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion - MKM Stadium - Nov 22, 2026 - Hull City's Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Football - Premier League - Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion - MKM Stadium - Nov 22, 2026 - Hull City's Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Hull City snatched a dramatic 2-0 victory over 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion through Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goals on Sunday, denying Fabian Hurzeler's side the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

A win would have moved Brighton within 3 points of Arsenal after both the leaders and third-placed Manchester City dropped points on Saturday.

But the visitors were left stunned with McBurnie striking deep into added time and following it up with another to put his side 2-0 up at home.

Brighton controlled much of the game, with Yasin Ayari and Diego Gomez repeatedly troubling the Hull defense, while Pascal Gross dictated play from midfield.

Goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis kept Hull in the contest with a series of fine saves.

Brighton's task became harder when Joao Costinha was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late on.

Brighton remain second in the standings and 6 points behind Arsenal.