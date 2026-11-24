No talk of sending plane, bus or rickshaw to bring Hasina home: Shama Obaed

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has restated the government's position that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be brought back from India under the extradition treaty, not by any transport sent for her.

Replying to journalists at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, she said the answer would stay the same however often the question was asked.

Any convict who returns will be arrested immediately and sent to the central jail, and there will be no deviation, she said.

“Bangladesh government has never discussed sending a plane, helicopter, bus, car or rickshaw with anyone.”

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson, that Hasina, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity over the 2024 July Uprising, wants to return home on Dec 16.

The report said the Awami League chief had urged the government to arrange a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft.

Hasina is a convict facing allegations of human rights violations, Shama said, and the position on her is the same as for any other fugitive abroad.

She called the Reuters report “a waste of time for the media”, for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the government, saying the source of their information had no authority to call for a plane to be sent and had made the demand while in hiding.

All those convicted over the killings and disappearances of July and August hiding in various countries, India included, will be brought back under the extradition treaty, she said. The diplomatic process is under way.

Calling the Dec 16 or 17 plan a “political stunt”, she said Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she came.

Hasina's followers are trying to spark unrest across the country, the state minister minister said, and their ousted has leader fled and left them in danger.

Ordinary Awami League activists and leaders are being put at risk for nothing, she added.

Matrix Chambers, a law firm, wrote to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Nov 9 seeking a new passport and national ID card for Hasina.

Its lawyer Steven Powles wrote again on Nov 19 to follow up on the matter.

Asked whether the government would reply, Shama said Hasina cannot get a passport under the law because she is a convict of crimes against humanity, and there will be no exceptions.

Asked whether the Bangladesh mission in Delhi could arrest Hasina if she went there, Shama said nobody even knows where she is, and no one has seen her face since she fled in July 2024.

Where she goes is immaterial, she said, and Dhaka and Delhi are in touch through diplomatic channels.

Any of Bangladesh's 84 missions is considered Bangladesh territory, and she will be arrested wherever she goes, Shama said.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia last November on charges of ordering a lethal crackdown on the student-led uprising. She has denied the charges from India.